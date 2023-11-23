Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $3.36 Million Stake in Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG – Free Report) by 48.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,094,713 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,034,968 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Mizuho Financial Group were worth $3,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MFG. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Mizuho Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of MFG stock opened at $3.46 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.25. Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $2.32 and a one year high of $3.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.85 billion, a PE ratio of 9.60, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 12th. The bank reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. Mizuho Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 8.94%. The business had revenue of $16.46 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in banking, trust, securities, and other businesses related to financial services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Retail & Business Banking Company, Corporate & Institutional Company, Global Corporate Company, Global Markets Company, Asset Management Company, and Others segments.

