Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $3.36 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 774 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.21% of iShares Asia 50 ETF worth $3,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B&D White Capital Company LLC grew its position in iShares Asia 50 ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. B&D White Capital Company LLC now owns 45,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,729,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares Asia 50 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $142,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in iShares Asia 50 ETF by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in iShares Asia 50 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares Asia 50 ETF by 25.8% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638 shares in the last quarter.

AIA stock opened at $58.58 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 0.71. iShares Asia 50 ETF has a 12 month low of $53.52 and a 12 month high of $67.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $56.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.44.

iShares Asia 50 ETF Company Profile

iShares Asia 50 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Asia 50 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Asia 50 Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure the performance of the 50 leading companies from four Asian markets: Hong Kong, Singapore, South Korea and Taiwan.

