Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $3.39 Million Position in Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 300,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,498 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.27% of Ready Capital worth $3,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in RC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Ready Capital by 21.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 811,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,225,000 after acquiring an additional 141,736 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Ready Capital by 128.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 52,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 29,678 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Ready Capital by 86.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 57,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 26,781 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Ready Capital by 12.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 607,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,145,000 after purchasing an additional 65,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Ready Capital in the first quarter valued at about $966,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RC opened at $10.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.41. Ready Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $9.19 and a 52-week high of $13.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.63.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This is an increase from Ready Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.31%. Ready Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.25%.

RC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Ready Capital from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Ready Capital from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Wedbush assumed coverage on Ready Capital in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Ready Capital in a report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Ready Capital from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ready Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services small to medium balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, residential mortgage loans, construction loans, and mortgage-backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

