Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $3.40 Million Holdings in ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE:MT)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE:MT – Free Report) by 87.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,518 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 850,470 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ArcelorMittal were worth $3,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in ArcelorMittal during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of ArcelorMittal in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal by 166.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal by 72.0% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal by 199.0% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,139 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 3,420 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MT opened at $24.22 on Thursday. ArcelorMittal S.A. has a 52-week low of $21.30 and a 52-week high of $32.49. The company has a market capitalization of $19.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.62.

ArcelorMittal ( NYSE:MT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $16.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.87 billion. ArcelorMittal had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 8.93%. ArcelorMittal’s revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that ArcelorMittal S.A. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut ArcelorMittal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 21st. Bank of America cut ArcelorMittal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.00.

ArcelorMittal SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated steel and mining companies in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and Africa. It offers semi-finished flat products, including slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products consisting of bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

