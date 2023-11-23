Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $3.48 Million Position in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH – Free Report) by 8.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 63,976 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,895 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.51% of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF worth $3,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CATH. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 165.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,000 after purchasing an additional 11,009 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 14.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,000 after buying an additional 2,073 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 43.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 53,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,953,000 after buying an additional 16,093 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 12.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 67,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,741,000 after buying an additional 7,455 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 82.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 43,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,426,000 after buying an additional 19,603 shares during the period.

Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF stock opened at $55.62 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.86 and a 200-day moving average of $53.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $734.18 million, a PE ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 1.01. Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF has a twelve month low of $45.91 and a twelve month high of $56.51.

About Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF

The Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (CATH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Catholic Values index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected from the S&P 500. The cap-weighted index omits companies from certain industries at odds with Catholic values. CATH was launched on Apr 18, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

