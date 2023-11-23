Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $3.50 Million Position in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Free Report) by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 298,210 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 45,099 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Western Union worth $3,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Western Union by 70.3% in the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 16,078,188 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $179,111,000 after buying an additional 6,638,884 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Western Union by 155.3% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,576,970 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $90,565,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000,880 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Western Union by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,774,680 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $617,958,000 after purchasing an additional 3,522,420 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Western Union by 106.3% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,550,664 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $61,890,000 after purchasing an additional 2,859,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Western Union during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,041,000. 88.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Western Union stock opened at $11.94 on Thursday. The Western Union Company has a 12 month low of $10.07 and a 12 month high of $14.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.17. The company has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 0.85.

Western Union ( NYSE:WU Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The credit services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.04. Western Union had a net margin of 17.02% and a return on equity of 111.74%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Western Union Company will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on WU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Western Union from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Western Union from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Western Union from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Western Union in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Western Union in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.44.

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers for international cross-border and intra-country transfers, primarily through a network of retail agent locations, as well as through websites and mobile devices.

