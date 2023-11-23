Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $3.57 Million Stake in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT – Free Report) by 88.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 76,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 562,516 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.07% of Essent Group worth $3,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Essent Group by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 15,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Essent Group by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 201,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,534,000 after buying an additional 3,309 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Essent Group by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,235,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,639,000 after buying an additional 54,366 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Essent Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $599,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Essent Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $450,000. 91.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ESNT stock opened at $48.24 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.81. The firm has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of 7.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.12. Essent Group Ltd. has a 1-year low of $36.53 and a 1-year high of $53.66.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.05%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ESNT shares. Barclays started coverage on Essent Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Essent Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on Essent Group from $50.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Sunday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $59.00 price target on shares of Essent Group in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Essent Group from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.71.

In other Essent Group news, CFO David B. Weinstock sold 2,000 shares of Essent Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total transaction of $96,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,648 shares in the company, valued at $1,236,233.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services.

