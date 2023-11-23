Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $3.59 Million Holdings in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 175,466 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,533 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.11% of Nordstrom worth $3,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Nordstrom by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,176 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 2,409 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 20,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Nordstrom during the 2nd quarter valued at about $244,000. Westpac Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 37,768 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 4,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,666,191 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,107,000 after acquiring an additional 16,583 shares during the last quarter. 62.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Gemma Lionello sold 32,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.36, for a total transaction of $472,673.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $574,012.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on JWN shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Nordstrom from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Nordstrom from $21.00 to $20.00 in a report on Sunday, August 27th. TheStreet raised Nordstrom from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Nordstrom from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Nordstrom from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.19.

Nordstrom Price Performance

Shares of JWN stock opened at $14.22 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.88 and a 12 month high of $27.15. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.43.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The specialty retailer reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. Nordstrom had a return on equity of 46.55% and a net margin of 0.21%. Nordstrom’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

Nordstrom Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 27th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.34%. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 422.22%.

Nordstrom Company Profile

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; ASOS; Nordstromrack.com; and clearance stores under the Last Chance name.

Featured Articles

