Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $3.63 Million Stake in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Free Report) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,066 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,413 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of Five9 worth $3,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Five9 in the first quarter valued at $482,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in Five9 in the first quarter valued at $212,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Five9 by 15.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,223 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in Five9 in the first quarter valued at $613,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Five9 by 10.7% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,806 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. 96.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Five9 alerts:

Five9 Price Performance

Shares of Five9 stock opened at $74.74 on Thursday. Five9, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.01 and a twelve month high of $89.58. The company has a quick ratio of 5.18, a current ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.99 and a beta of 0.78.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Five9 in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Five9 from $104.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Five9 from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Five9 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Five9 from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Five9

Five9 Profile

(Free Report)

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.