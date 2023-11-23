Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Position in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Free Report) by 31.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 167,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,754 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.08% of Columbia Banking System worth $3,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 2,730.2% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 152.2% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 178.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 1,553 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on COLB shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of Columbia Banking System from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Columbia Banking System from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Columbia Banking System from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Columbia Banking System from $26.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.11.

Columbia Banking System Trading Down 1.7 %

COLB opened at $21.88 on Thursday. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.54 and a 1-year high of $34.34. The company has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.82.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $739.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $522.90 million. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 11.55%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Columbia Banking System Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.58%. Columbia Banking System’s payout ratio is 69.23%.

Columbia Banking System Profile

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company offers deposit products, including interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts. It also provides home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and other personal loans; and agricultural loans, asset-based loans, builder and other commercial real estate loans, and loans guaranteed by the SBA, as well as offer a suite of business edge loans designed for small businesses to expand, purchase equipment, or in need of working capital.

