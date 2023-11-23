Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in VanEck Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in VanEck Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH – Free Report) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,340 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.70% of VanEck Biotech ETF worth $3,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Biotech ETF by 68.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,716,000 after acquiring an additional 4,295 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Biotech ETF by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of VanEck Biotech ETF by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 42,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,962,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of VanEck Biotech ETF by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of VanEck Biotech ETF by 465.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BBH opened at $150.82 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $152.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.04. VanEck Biotech ETF has a 12-month low of $142.51 and a 12-month high of $170.25.

The BIOTECH HOLDING COMPANY DEPOSITARY RECEIPTS or HOLDRS TRUST was formed under the depositary trust agreement, among The Bank of New York, as trustee, Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith Incorporated, other depositors and the owners of the Biotech HOLDRS. The trust currently holds shares of common stock or American depositary shares issued by a group of companies that were, at the time of the initial offering, generally considered to be involved in various segments of thebiotechnology industry.

