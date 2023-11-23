Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV – Free Report) by 96.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,798 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,917 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Enovis worth $3,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Enovis by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,040,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,270,000 after buying an additional 30,198 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Enovis by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,174,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,766,000 after buying an additional 241,816 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Enovis by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,482,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,505,000 after buying an additional 43,799 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Enovis by 5.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,902,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,227,000 after acquiring an additional 139,205 shares during the period. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in Enovis by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 2,714,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,255,000 after acquiring an additional 34,825 shares during the period. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Enovis Trading Up 0.3 %
NYSE:ENOV opened at $50.78 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of -37.07 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Enovis Co. has a 52-week low of $43.04 and a 52-week high of $66.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.35.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
ENOV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Enovis from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on Enovis in a report on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Enovis from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.83.
Get Our Latest Research Report on ENOV
Enovis Profile
Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company focus on developing clinically differentiated solutions worldwide. It also manufacture and distributes medical devices which are used for reconstructive surgery, rehabilitation, pain management, and physical therapy. The company operates through Prevention and Recovery, and Reconstructive segments.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Enovis
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- $20 looks like a good fit for The Gap after XL earnings beat
- Space Investment: How to Invest in Space Exploration
- Bank stocks soar with these top performers
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- Homebuilder stocks soar as sector outpaces the market
Receive News & Ratings for Enovis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enovis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.