Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stake in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Free Report) by 81.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,127 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 555,804 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $3,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Old Republic International by 130.9% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Old Republic International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Old Republic International by 91.2% during the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,591 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Old Republic International by 43.7% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,676 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in Old Republic International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. 70.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ORI opened at $28.75 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 0.79. Old Republic International Co. has a twelve month low of $23.30 and a twelve month high of $29.89.

Old Republic International ( NYSE:ORI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Old Republic International had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 12.98%. Equities analysts forecast that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 5th will be given a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 4th. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.21%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Old Republic International from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Old Republic International from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th.

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

