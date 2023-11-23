Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC – Free Report) by 48.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,563 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 66,875 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.10% of M.D.C. worth $3,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in M.D.C. in the 4th quarter valued at $263,371,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in M.D.C. by 54.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,361,183 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,909,000 after buying an additional 477,398 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in M.D.C. by 259.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 593,177 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,744,000 after buying an additional 428,286 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in M.D.C. in the 4th quarter valued at $13,291,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in M.D.C. by 2,308.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 404,815 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,735,000 after buying an additional 388,006 shares during the last quarter. 88.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at M.D.C.

In other news, Director David E. Blackford sold 2,771 shares of M.D.C. stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total transaction of $133,118.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $948,021.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MDC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of M.D.C. from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of M.D.C. from $41.50 to $39.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of M.D.C. in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of M.D.C. from $28.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.17.

M.D.C. Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:MDC opened at $44.12 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 9.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.59 and a 52-week high of $51.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.97.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. M.D.C. had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 7.50%. The business’s revenue was down 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.98 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

M.D.C. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 7th. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.83%.

About M.D.C.

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

Recommended Stories

