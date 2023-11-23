Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 17,837 Shares of Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE – Free Report) by 16.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 129,465 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,837 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.52% of Kimball Electronics worth $3,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Kimball Electronics by 82.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,929 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Kimball Electronics by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,995 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Kimball Electronics by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,042 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Kimball Electronics by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,079 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Kimball Electronics by 114.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,251 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 2,268 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.56% of the company’s stock.
Kimball Electronics Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ KE opened at $25.12 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.23 and a 200 day moving average of $26.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $623.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 1.39. Kimball Electronics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.52 and a 12-month high of $31.43.
About Kimball Electronics
Kimball Electronics, Inc engages in the provision of electronics manufacturing, engineering, and supply chain support services to customers in the automotive, medical, industrial, and public safety end markets. It provides electronics manufacturing services, including engineering and supply chain support, to customers in the automotive, medical, and industrial end market verticals.
