Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 25,644 Shares of UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Free Report) by 93.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,030 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,644 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of UMB Financial worth $3,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in UMB Financial by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,631,675 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $325,060,000 after acquiring an additional 42,750 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of UMB Financial by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,356,268 shares of the bank’s stock worth $367,190,000 after purchasing an additional 174,204 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of UMB Financial by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,114,522 shares of the bank’s stock worth $239,005,000 after purchasing an additional 482,916 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of UMB Financial by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,617,840 shares of the bank’s stock worth $135,122,000 after purchasing an additional 72,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of UMB Financial by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,134,389 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,480,000 after purchasing an additional 25,714 shares in the last quarter. 91.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on UMBF. Piper Sandler raised UMB Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on UMB Financial from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of UMB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Raymond James upgraded shares of UMB Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of UMB Financial from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.40.

UMB Financial Stock Performance

UMBF stock opened at $71.53 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 0.79. UMB Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $50.68 and a 1 year high of $92.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $64.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.71.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The bank reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $362.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.77 million. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 13.86% and a net margin of 16.96%. On average, equities analysts forecast that UMB Financial Co. will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current year.

UMB Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This is an increase from UMB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 8th. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.51%.

Insider Transactions at UMB Financial

In other news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 1,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.45, for a total value of $119,796.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,795,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,863,316. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 10,649 shares of company stock worth $695,499 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.77% of the company’s stock.

About UMB Financial

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

