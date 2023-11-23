Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 2,621 Shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT – Free Report) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,429 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after buying an additional 2,621 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.12% of Perficient worth $3,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PRFT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Perficient by 112,600.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,011,600 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $838,770,000 after buying an additional 12,000,942 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in shares of Perficient by 188.3% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 815,307 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $67,940,000 after buying an additional 532,467 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Perficient in the 4th quarter valued at $26,728,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Perficient by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,745,181 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $125,985,000 after purchasing an additional 364,215 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Grotto Capital LLC boosted its stake in Perficient by 124.7% in the 1st quarter. Blue Grotto Capital LLC now owns 359,879 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $39,619,000 after purchasing an additional 199,689 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Perficient alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PRFT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Perficient from $85.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Scotiabank lowered shares of Perficient from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Perficient in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Perficient from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Perficient from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Perficient currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.57.

Perficient Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PRFT opened at $62.42 on Thursday. Perficient, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.23 and a 52-week high of $96.93. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a current ratio of 4.14.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.92. Perficient had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 26.10%. The business had revenue of $223.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.99 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. Perficient’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Perficient, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Perficient Profile

(Free Report)

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. It offers strategy and transformation solution in digital strategy, technology strategy, business velocity and growth, and organizational change management; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Perficient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perficient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.