Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 3,063 Shares of MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA – Free Report) by 20.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,063 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in MSA Safety were worth $3,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of MSA Safety by 19.5% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of MSA Safety by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $910,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of MSA Safety by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $796,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of MSA Safety by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,192,000 after acquiring an additional 6,385 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of MSA Safety by 58.6% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,789 shares during the period. 80.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of MSA Safety from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 price objective on shares of MSA Safety in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MSA Safety in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of MSA Safety from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MSA Safety currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Rebecca B. Roberts sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.65, for a total value of $91,325.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,748,691.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

MSA Safety Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE MSA opened at $166.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.62. MSA Safety Incorporated has a 52-week low of $122.57 and a 52-week high of $185.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $159.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $162.33. The stock has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 200.00 and a beta of 1.02.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.32. MSA Safety had a net margin of 1.94% and a return on equity of 31.60%. The firm had revenue of $446.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $409.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 6.87 EPS for the current year.

MSA Safety Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio is currently 226.51%.

MSA Safety Profile

(Free Report)

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products and software that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, industrial manufacturing applications, heating, ventilation, air conditioning and refrigeration, utilities, military, and mining industries in North America, Latin America, and internationally.

Featured Stories

