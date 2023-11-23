Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 5,421 Shares of Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 187,052 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,421 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Nomad Foods worth $3,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NOMD. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 117.5% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Nomad Foods during the third quarter valued at about $66,000. State of Wyoming grew its position in Nomad Foods by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 9,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 1,404 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Nomad Foods during the third quarter valued at about $175,000. Finally, American Trust bought a new position in Nomad Foods during the fourth quarter valued at about $191,000. Institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Nomad Foods alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nomad Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Nomad Foods from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Nomad Foods from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.20.

Nomad Foods Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of Nomad Foods stock opened at $16.24 on Thursday. Nomad Foods Limited has a 1 year low of $13.56 and a 1 year high of $19.76. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.79.

Nomad Foods Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nomad Foods Limited manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of frozen food products in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, France, Sweden, Austria, Norway, Spain, Serbia, Croatia, Switzerland, and rest of Europe. The company offers frozen fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; ready to cook vegetable products, such as peas and spinach; and frozen poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nomad Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nomad Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.