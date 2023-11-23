Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX – Free Report) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 192,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,843 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.27% of Alexander & Baldwin worth $3,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ALEX. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 500.0% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 29.2% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin during the second quarter worth about $100,000. State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 132.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 6,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 3,513 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin during the fourth quarter worth about $189,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

Alexander & Baldwin stock opened at $16.58 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.56 and a 52 week high of $20.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.70 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.74.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Alexander & Baldwin in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc (NYSE: ALEX) (A&B) is the only publicly-traded real estate investment trust to focus exclusively on Hawai'i commercial real estate and is the state's largest owner of grocery-anchored, neighborhood shopping centers. A&B owns, operates and manages approximately 3.9 million square feet of commercial space in Hawai'i, including 22 retail centers, 13 industrial assets and four office properties, as well as 142.0 acres of ground leases.

