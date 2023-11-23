Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) by 22.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,843 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 3,477 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,829,144 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,768,291,000 after buying an additional 126,373 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,548,962 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,712,528,000 after buying an additional 59,582 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,202,793 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $761,144,000 after buying an additional 10,609 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,909,490 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $475,091,000 after buying an additional 59,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,738,115 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $347,684,000 after buying an additional 48,186 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.98% of the company’s stock.

ALNY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $266.00 to $233.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $208.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $240.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.00.

ALNY opened at $162.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $20.44 billion, a PE ratio of -39.34 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $185.44. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $148.10 and a fifty-two week high of $242.97.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

