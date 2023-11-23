Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Reduces Position in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,139 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,310 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.13% of Rapid7 worth $3,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Rapid7 in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Rapid7 in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,184 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 117.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,479 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Quilter Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Rapid7 in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,489,500,000. 95.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:RPD opened at $51.94 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.49 and a beta of 1.04. Rapid7, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.50 and a 52 week high of $55.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.87.

Rapid7 ( NASDAQ:RPD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $198.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.01 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Rapid7, Inc. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RPD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Rapid7 from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Rapid7 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho raised their price target on Rapid7 from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Rapid7 from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Rapid7 from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rapid7 currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.07.

Rapid7, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cybersecurity risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightCloudSec, a cloud risk and compliance management platform; InsightVM helps organizations to discover and remediate vulnerability risk across their network; InsightAppSec that provides dynamic application security testing; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution.

