Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Reduces Position in VanEck Durable High Dividend ETF (BATS:DURA)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in VanEck Durable High Dividend ETF (BATS:DURA – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,882 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,509 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 3.31% of VanEck Durable High Dividend ETF worth $3,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Durable High Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Durable High Dividend ETF by 2,001.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 6,485 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in VanEck Durable High Dividend ETF by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,655 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in VanEck Durable High Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth $534,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Durable High Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth $546,000.

VanEck Durable High Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:DURA opened at $30.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $88.85 million, a PE ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.91.

VanEck Durable High Dividend ETF Increases Dividend

VanEck Durable High Dividend ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.2943 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd. This is a boost from VanEck Durable High Dividend ETF’s previous dividend of $0.26.

The VanEck Morningstar Durable Dividend ETF (DURA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of US firms that are screened for dividend yield, financial health, and valuation. DURA was launched on Oct 30, 2018 and is managed by VanEck.

