Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,047 Shares of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Free Report) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,047 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.12% of Freshpet worth $3,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Park Place Capital Corp grew its position in Freshpet by 31.2% during the second quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Freshpet by 873.8% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI grew its position in Freshpet by 130.8% during the first quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 1,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Freshpet during the first quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Freshpet by 50.0% during the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period.

FRPT opened at $69.85 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.13. The company has a current ratio of 5.52, a quick ratio of 4.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.68 and a beta of 1.05. Freshpet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.13 and a 12-month high of $84.70.

Freshpet ( NASDAQ:FRPT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $200.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.45 million. Freshpet had a negative return on equity of 5.37% and a negative net margin of 7.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.39) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Freshpet, Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FRPT shares. StockNews.com raised Freshpet to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Freshpet from $84.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Freshpet from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Freshpet from $71.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Freshpet from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Freshpet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.85.

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

