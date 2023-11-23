Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 174,003 Shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Free Report) by 73.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,507 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 174,003 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Skechers U.S.A. were worth $3,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 236.0% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 104,900 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,525,000 after acquiring an additional 73,681 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. in the second quarter worth about $209,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. in the second quarter worth about $7,839,000. Finally, Baldwin Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 8.2% in the second quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 7,900 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Skechers U.S.A. news, Director Katherine J. Blair acquired 4,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $49.93 per share, with a total value of $244,657.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $768,922. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 24.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on SKX. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $59.00 price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a report on Thursday, August 10th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Skechers U.S.A. from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Skechers U.S.A. from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Skechers U.S.A. from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Skechers U.S.A. from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.33.

Skechers U.S.A. Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SKX opened at $55.11 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.94. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.57 and a 52 week high of $56.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a PE ratio of 16.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.37.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The textile maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 6.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Skechers U.S.A. Company Profile

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer. It offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Foamies, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the S-Lights, Skech-Air, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; and technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands, as well as Skechers Viper Court for pickleball.

