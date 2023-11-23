Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 193,190 Shares of SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC – Free Report) by 44.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 241,844 shares of the company’s stock after selling 193,190 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.12% of SITE Centers worth $3,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in SITE Centers by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,084,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,918,000 after acquiring an additional 344,501 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in SITE Centers by 1.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,633,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,055,000 after buying an additional 163,201 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in SITE Centers by 14.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,031,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,469,000 after buying an additional 1,361,282 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in SITE Centers by 1.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,662,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,375,000 after buying an additional 117,449 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in SITE Centers by 2.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,995,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,063,000 after buying an additional 87,541 shares during the period. 91.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SITC. StockNews.com began coverage on SITE Centers in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho reduced their price target on SITE Centers from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 18th. Compass Point raised their price target on SITE Centers from $13.00 to $14.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded SITE Centers from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 20th.

NYSE SITC opened at $13.14 on Thursday. SITE Centers Corp. has a one year low of $10.88 and a one year high of $14.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.39 and a 200 day moving average of $12.86. The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.05 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Monday, December 11th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 8th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. SITE Centers’s payout ratio is 126.83%.

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers located in suburban, high household income communities. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

