Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 231,131 Shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Free Report) by 95.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,504 shares of the company’s stock after selling 231,131 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Penumbra were worth $3,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PEN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Penumbra by 104.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,185,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,956,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115,176 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Penumbra during the 4th quarter valued at about $99,266,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Penumbra by 331.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 320,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,382,000 after purchasing an additional 246,451 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Penumbra by 104.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 219,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,703,000 after purchasing an additional 111,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Penumbra by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,619,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,566,103,000 after purchasing an additional 72,178 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Penumbra alerts:

Penumbra Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Penumbra stock opened at $231.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a current ratio of 5.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a PE ratio of 225.00 and a beta of 0.58. Penumbra, Inc. has a 52-week low of $180.93 and a 52-week high of $348.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $220.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $272.32.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other Penumbra news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 600 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.14, for a total value of $128,484.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,498,743.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, Director Harpreet Grewal sold 340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.62, for a total transaction of $90,650.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,484,898.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.14, for a total transaction of $128,484.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,498,743.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,090 shares of company stock valued at $5,664,240. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

PEN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Penumbra from $390.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $349.00 target price on shares of Penumbra in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of Penumbra from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Penumbra from $351.00 to $322.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Penumbra in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $317.25.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Penumbra

About Penumbra

(Free Report)

Penumbra, Inc, together with its subsidiairies, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra RED, JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, BMX96, DDC, SENDit, and PX SLIM brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Penumbra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penumbra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.