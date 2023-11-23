Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,428 Shares of Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 139,659 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,428 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.51% of Shoe Carnival worth $3,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Shoe Carnival by 124.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Shoe Carnival by 146.4% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Shoe Carnival by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in Shoe Carnival by 87.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Shoe Carnival by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. 66.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SCVL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Shoe Carnival in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their target price on Shoe Carnival from $36.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th.

Shoe Carnival Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of SCVL stock opened at $23.63 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $646.52 million, a P/E ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.22. Shoe Carnival, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.24 and a 12-month high of $29.47.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.17). Shoe Carnival had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The firm had revenue of $319.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $321.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. Shoe Carnival’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Shoe Carnival, Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shoe Carnival Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a boost from Shoe Carnival’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. Shoe Carnival’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.55%.

About Shoe Carnival

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers range of dress, casual, work, and athletic shoes, as well as sandals and boots for men, women, and children; and various accessories. The company also sells its products through online shopping at shoecarnival.com, as well as through mobile application.

