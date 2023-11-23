Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,455 Shares of CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,766 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,455 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.24% of CTS worth $3,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of CTS by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,331,200 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $131,316,000 after purchasing an additional 162,871 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in CTS by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,150,545 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $107,276,000 after buying an additional 59,524 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in CTS by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,335,049 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $97,255,000 after buying an additional 54,987 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in CTS by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,509,170 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $74,644,000 after buying an additional 150,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in CTS by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,097,019 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $37,397,000 after buying an additional 20,369 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CTS. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of CTS from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CTS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

CTS Stock Up 0.8 %

CTS stock opened at $39.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 0.65. CTS Co. has a 1-year low of $35.50 and a 1-year high of $49.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

CTS (NYSE:CTS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $134.55 million during the quarter. CTS had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 10.59%. On average, analysts predict that CTS Co. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

CTS Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. CTS’s payout ratio is presently 8.42%.

CTS Profile

CTS Corporation manufactures and sells sensors, actuators, and connectivity components in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides sensors and actuators for use in passenger or commercial vehicles; connectivity components for telecommunications infrastructure, information technology, and other high-speed applications; switches, temperature sensors, and potentiometers supplied to multiple markets; and fabricated piezoelectric materials and substrates used primarily in medical, industrial, aerospace and defense, and information technology markets.

