Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 3,219 Shares of SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC – Free Report) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,732 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,219 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.09% of SPX Technologies worth $3,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in SPX Technologies by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,539,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,136,000 after acquiring an additional 92,143 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in SPX Technologies by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,778,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,866,000 after acquiring an additional 19,693 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in SPX Technologies by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,265,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,018,000 after acquiring an additional 160,366 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in SPX Technologies by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,666,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,614,000 after acquiring an additional 20,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in SPX Technologies by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,199,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,639,000 after buying an additional 7,539 shares during the last quarter. 89.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SPX Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SPX Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of SPX Technologies from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.00.

SPX Technologies Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:SPXC opened at $86.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.20. SPX Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $61.09 and a one year high of $91.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $81.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.74.

SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $448.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.97 million. SPX Technologies had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 1.83%. Sell-side analysts forecast that SPX Technologies, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at SPX Technologies

In related news, VP Natausha Heleena White sold 5,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.32, for a total value of $437,262.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 35,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,844,773.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 5,848 shares of company stock worth $469,615 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

SPX Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

SPX Technologies, Inc supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation, and cooling (HVAC); and detection and measurement markets in the United States, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, HVAC and Detection and Measurement. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services package and process cooling products and engineered air movement solutions for the HVAC industrial and power generation markets, as well as boilers and comfort heating and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPX Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPX Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.