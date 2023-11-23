Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 353,641 Shares of AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR – Free Report) by 85.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 58,011 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 353,641 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of AAR worth $3,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AIR. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of AAR in the first quarter worth about $26,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of AAR in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of AAR in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of AAR by 160.8% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,051 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of AAR by 11.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,625 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.87% of the company’s stock.

Get AAR alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of AAR in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on AAR from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on AAR in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

AAR Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of AIR opened at $68.51 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.79 and its 200 day moving average is $58.39. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 36.06 and a beta of 1.64. AAR Corp. has a 12-month low of $41.17 and a 12-month high of $68.53. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

AAR (NYSE:AIR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The aerospace company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $549.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $507.92 million. AAR had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 3.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. Research analysts expect that AAR Corp. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at AAR

In other AAR news, Director Peter Pace sold 5,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.09, for a total transaction of $328,599.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,183,099.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Peter Pace sold 5,561 shares of AAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.09, for a total value of $328,599.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,183,099.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jessica A. Garascia sold 8,598 shares of AAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.56, for a total value of $512,096.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 35,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,115,392.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,332 shares of company stock worth $4,621,798 in the last quarter. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About AAR

(Free Report)

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. It operates through Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services segments. The Aviation Services segment engages in lease and sale of new, overhauled and repaired engine, and airframe parts and components, as well as aircrafts; and offers customized flight hour component inventory and repair, warranty claim management, and outsourcing programs for engine and airframe parts and components.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.