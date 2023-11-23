Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 5,178 Shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,303 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 5,178 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $3,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRGP. Quarry LP bought a new position in Targa Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Targa Resources by 231.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 470 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA bought a new position in Targa Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in Targa Resources by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 658 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in Targa Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. 90.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TRGP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Targa Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.00.

Insider Activity at Targa Resources

In related news, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 58,066 shares in the company, valued at $5,225,940. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 58,066 shares in the company, valued at $5,225,940. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total transaction of $255,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 116,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,905,705.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,000 shares of company stock worth $1,335,330. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Targa Resources Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE TRGP opened at $87.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $19.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.84 and a beta of 2.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $85.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.80. Targa Resources Corp. has a 52-week low of $64.85 and a 52-week high of $90.64.

Targa Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.36%.

Targa Resources Profile

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

