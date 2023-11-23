Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 79,366 Shares of InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT – Free Report) by 34.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 153,465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,366 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.23% of InvenTrust Properties worth $3,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in InvenTrust Properties by 2.7% during the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in InvenTrust Properties by 3.7% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in InvenTrust Properties by 2.7% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period. Investmark Advisory Group LLC raised its position in InvenTrust Properties by 5.5% in the first quarter. Investmark Advisory Group LLC now owns 10,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in InvenTrust Properties by 0.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 128,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,980,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on IVT shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of InvenTrust Properties from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. TheStreet raised shares of InvenTrust Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Compass Point increased their price objective on shares of InvenTrust Properties from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd.

InvenTrust Properties Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE IVT opened at $24.42 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 610.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.27. InvenTrust Properties Corp. has a 1 year low of $20.76 and a 1 year high of $26.23.

InvenTrust Properties Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Saturday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. InvenTrust Properties’s payout ratio is 2,150.54%.

About InvenTrust Properties

InvenTrust Properties Corp. (the "Company," "IVT," or "InvenTrust") is a premier Sun Belt, multi-tenant essential retail REIT that owns, leases, redevelops, acquires and manages grocery-anchored neighborhood and community centers as well as high-quality power centers that often have a grocery component.

