Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Trims Holdings in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Free Report) by 97.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,078 shares of the company’s stock after selling 478,983 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Group 1 Automotive worth $3,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 54.6% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 255.3% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $198,000. 99.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Group 1 Automotive

In other Group 1 Automotive news, CFO Daniel James Mchenry sold 2,259 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.96, for a total transaction of $598,544.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,128,300.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Group 1 Automotive Trading Down 0.3 %

Group 1 Automotive stock opened at $280.09 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $159.87 and a 12-month high of $293.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $261.25 and a 200 day moving average of $253.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.42.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $12.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.48 by $0.59. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 26.41%. The business had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $12.00 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 45.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Group 1 Automotive Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.95%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Group 1 Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $300.00 to $340.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $134.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th.

About Group 1 Automotive

(Free Report)

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services.

