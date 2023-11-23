Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Trims Holdings in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS – Free Report) by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,368 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,221 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.50% of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF worth $3,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 45,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,549,000 after buying an additional 3,733 shares during the period. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $184,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $288,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,429,000.

Shares of DWAS opened at $75.40 on Thursday. Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF has a fifty-two week low of $68.44 and a fifty-two week high of $83.27. The company has a market cap of $681.62 million, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $73.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.21.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were issued a dividend of $0.1241 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th.

The Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (DWAS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dorsey Wright SmallCap Tech Leaders index. The fund tracks an index of 200 small-cap securities with the best relative strength indicators, these indicators are determined by Dorsey Wright’s proprietary methodology.

