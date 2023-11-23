Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS – Free Report) by 80.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 492,463 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Tenaris were worth $3,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Tenaris by 155.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Tenaris by 41.7% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Tenaris during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Tenaris during the second quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC increased its stake in Tenaris by 4,101.4% during the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 2,983 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,912 shares during the period. 11.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tenaris alerts:

Tenaris Stock Performance

Shares of Tenaris stock opened at $33.55 on Thursday. Tenaris S.A. has a one year low of $24.69 and a one year high of $38.00. The company has a market cap of $19.80 billion, a PE ratio of 5.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.06.

Tenaris Dividend Announcement

Tenaris ( NYSE:TS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.27). Tenaris had a return on equity of 23.42% and a net margin of 23.86%. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tenaris S.A. will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. Tenaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Tenaris from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Tenaris from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on TS

Tenaris Profile

(Free Report)

Tenaris SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products and related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers steel casings, tubing products, mechanical and structural pipes, line pipes, cold-drawn pipes, and premium joints and couplings; and coiled tubing products for oil and gas drilling and workovers, and subsea pipelines.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tenaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.