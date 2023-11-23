EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) PT Lowered to $150.00

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $152.00 to $150.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the energy exploration company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho decreased their price target on EOG Resources from $158.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Citigroup lowered EOG Resources from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $144.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on EOG Resources from $143.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $141.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $145.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EOG Resources presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $147.68.

EOG Resources Price Performance

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

Shares of EOG opened at $123.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The company has a market cap of $71.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.15, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.51. EOG Resources has a 12 month low of $98.52 and a 12 month high of $144.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $126.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.62.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be given a $0.91 dividend. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 16th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.52%.

Institutional Trading of EOG Resources

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in EOG Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in EOG Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

