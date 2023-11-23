EQT (NYSE:EQT) Price Target Raised to $53.00

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised their price target on EQT from $60.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. UBS Group dropped their target price on EQT from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of EQT from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of EQT from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of EQT in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $46.31.

Shares of NYSE EQT opened at $40.31 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.41 and a 200-day moving average of $40.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.45, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. EQT has a 12 month low of $28.10 and a 12 month high of $45.23.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.42. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. EQT had a net margin of 35.29% and a return on equity of 7.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that EQT will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.1575 per share. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 7th. This is an increase from EQT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. EQT’s payout ratio is currently 8.51%.

In related news, major shareholder S Wil Vanloh, Jr. sold 20,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.40, for a total transaction of $828,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,946,108 shares in the company, valued at $991,368,871.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Andesa Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EQT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $356,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in EQT by 10,257.1% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 725 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in EQT in the second quarter worth $33,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in EQT during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of EQT during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. 99.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. As of December 31, 2022, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.8 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

