Fidelis Insurance (NYSE:FIHL) Hits New 12-Month Low at $11.99

Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited (NYSE:FIHL – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $11.99 and last traded at $12.28, with a volume of 236517 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.39.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on FIHL shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Fidelis Insurance from $18.00 to $17.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Fidelis Insurance from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Fidelis Insurance from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Fidelis Insurance in a report on Thursday, July 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.50 price objective for the company. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Fidelis Insurance in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.38.

Fidelis Insurance Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.24.

Fidelis Insurance (NYSE:FIHL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $453.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $459.00 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Fidelis Insurance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Fidelis Insurance during the third quarter worth $26,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Fidelis Insurance in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Fidelis Insurance during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Fidelis Insurance during the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in Fidelis Insurance during the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.55% of the company’s stock.

About Fidelis Insurance

Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products in Bermuda, Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It operates in three segments: Specialty, Reinsurance, and Bespoke segments. The Specialty segment offers aviation and aerospace, energy, marine, property direct and facultative, and other specialty risk solutions.

Further Reading

