Fidelis Insurance (NYSE:FIHL) PT Lowered to $17.50 at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Fidelis Insurance (NYSE:FIHL – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $18.00 to $17.50 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

FIHL has been the topic of several other reports. JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Fidelis Insurance in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Fidelis Insurance from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Fidelis Insurance from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Fidelis Insurance in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. They set an overweight rating and a $16.50 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $17.38.

Get Fidelis Insurance alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on FIHL

Fidelis Insurance Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FIHL opened at $12.28 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.24. Fidelis Insurance has a twelve month low of $11.99 and a twelve month high of $15.30.

Fidelis Insurance (NYSE:FIHL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $453.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $459.00 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Fidelis Insurance will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fidelis Insurance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prospector Partners LLC bought a new position in Fidelis Insurance during the 2nd quarter worth $6,142,000. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Fidelis Insurance in the second quarter worth $1,836,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Fidelis Insurance in the second quarter valued at about $2,730,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Fidelis Insurance in the second quarter valued at about $795,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Fidelis Insurance during the second quarter worth about $1,706,000. 39.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fidelis Insurance Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products in Bermuda, Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It operates in three segments: Specialty, Reinsurance, and Bespoke segments. The Specialty segment offers aviation and aerospace, energy, marine, property direct and facultative, and other specialty risk solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelis Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelis Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.