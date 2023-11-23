First Property Group (LON:FPO) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $17.05

First Property Group plc (LON:FPO – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 17.05 ($0.21) and traded as low as GBX 15.55 ($0.19). First Property Group shares last traded at GBX 16.50 ($0.21), with a volume of 11,458 shares traded.

First Property Group Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 17.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 21.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.40. The stock has a market cap of £18.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 825.00 and a beta of 0.34.

Get First Property Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Ben Habib bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 19 ($0.24) per share, for a total transaction of £1,900 ($2,377.08). Corporate insiders own 40.61% of the company’s stock.

About First Property Group

First Property Group plc is a real estate investment firm. It provides fund management, financial, and technical services to the property industry in the United Kingdom and other European countries. The firm manages commercial properties of various fund investors, as well as involves in property investment and trading, property equity finance, and online activities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.