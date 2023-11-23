First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT) Shares Purchased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT – Free Report) by 142.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,358 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,754 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.75% of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF worth $3,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated lifted its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 5,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 174,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,249,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000.

NASDAQ:ROBT opened at $41.40 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.56. First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF has a 52 week low of $34.86 and a 52 week high of $47.71. The company has a market cap of $428.47 million, a PE ratio of 26.15 and a beta of 1.22.

The First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (ROBT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a modified equal-weighted index of all-cap, global companies involved in artificial intelligence or robotics. ROBT was launched on Feb 21, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

