First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:CARZ) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $50.76

First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:CARZ – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.76 and traded as high as $52.74. First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF shares last traded at $52.48, with a volume of 2,476 shares traded.

First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.03. The firm has a market cap of $41.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 1.27.

First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 25th were given a $0.1204 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF

About First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF by 44.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 97,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,392,000 after purchasing an additional 30,045 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF by 252.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 41,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,398,000 after acquiring an additional 29,630 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $2,248,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF by 11.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,730,000 after acquiring an additional 3,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $1,126,000.

The First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF (CARZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an index that provides exposure to electric and autonomous vehicles and the technology essential for the supply and production of these vehicles.

