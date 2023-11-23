First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:CARZ) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $50.76

First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:CARZ – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.76 and traded as high as $52.74. First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF shares last traded at $52.48, with a volume of 2,476 shares traded.
First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF Stock Performance
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.03. The firm has a market cap of $41.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 1.27.
First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 25th were given a $0.1204 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%.
About First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF
The First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF (CARZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an index that provides exposure to electric and autonomous vehicles and the technology essential for the supply and production of these vehicles.
