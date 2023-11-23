Flowtech Fluidpower (LON:FLO) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $85.43

Shares of Flowtech Fluidpower plc (LON:FLO – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 85.43 ($1.07) and traded as low as GBX 82.20 ($1.03). Flowtech Fluidpower shares last traded at GBX 85 ($1.06), with a volume of 133,306 shares changing hands.

Flowtech Fluidpower Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 85.43 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 94.71. The stock has a market cap of £52.27 million, a PE ratio of -708.33 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.53, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.70.

Insider Activity at Flowtech Fluidpower

In other Flowtech Fluidpower news, insider Roger McDowell purchased 300,000 shares of Flowtech Fluidpower stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 83 ($1.04) per share, for a total transaction of £249,000 ($311,522.58). 2.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Flowtech Fluidpower Company Profile

Flowtech Fluidpower plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes engineering components and assemblies in the areas of fluid power industry in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, internationally. The company operates through Flowtech, Fluidpower Group Solutions, and Fluidpower Group Service segments.

