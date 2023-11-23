Foot Locker’s (FL) Sell Rating Reiterated at Williams Trading

Williams Trading reiterated their sell rating on shares of Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $15.00 target price on the athletic footwear retailer’s stock.

FL has been the topic of several other reports. BTIG Research downgraded Foot Locker from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $26.00 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $31.00 to $17.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Foot Locker from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and cut their target price for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Foot Locker in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an inline rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.47.

Foot Locker Price Performance

NYSE FL opened at $22.49 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Foot Locker has a 12 month low of $14.84 and a 12 month high of $47.22. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.00.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Foot Locker had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 8.65%. The company’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Foot Locker will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Mary N. Dillon bought 5,510 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.17 per share, for a total transaction of $100,116.70. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 27,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $502,382.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Foot Locker

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FL. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Foot Locker by 68.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,336 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 73.9% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,337 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Foot Locker during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Foot Locker in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in Foot Locker by 200.5% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,641 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter.

About Foot Locker

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a footwear and apparel retailer in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and the Middle East. Its brand portfolio includes Foot Locker, a youth culture brand comprising sneakers and apparel; Kids Foot Locker, which offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for children; and Champs Sports that operates as a mall-based specialty athletic footwear and apparel retailer.

Further Reading

