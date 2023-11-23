Fortune Financial Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 14,605 Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Fortune Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 14,605 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,904,000. Amazon.com comprises 1.4% of Fortune Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 701,550,877 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $79,275,249,000 after buying an additional 12,456,995 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 329,849,003 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $37,272,937,000 after buying an additional 3,121,516 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,838.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 311,971,394 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $33,134,481,000 after buying an additional 295,880,050 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,792.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 286,047,356 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $30,381,089,000 after buying an additional 270,931,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 165,309,180 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $17,031,683,000 after buying an additional 3,774,390 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.48, for a total value of $69,240.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,520 shares in the company, valued at $14,750,889.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.48, for a total value of $69,240.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,520 shares in the company, valued at $14,750,889.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 42,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.13, for a total value of $6,213,886.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 64,380 shares in the company, valued at $9,343,469.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 67,572 shares of company stock worth $9,639,169. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Trading Up 2.0 %

AMZN opened at $146.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 trillion, a P/E ratio of 76.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.43 and a 52 week high of $147.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.45.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $143.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.53 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 3.62%. On average, equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Cowen upped their target price on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, October 27th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Redburn Partners upped their price target on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.93.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

