Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC) President Sells $977,550.00 in Stock

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Free Report) President James G. Dempsey sold 245,000 shares of Frontier Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.99, for a total transaction of $977,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 583,462 shares in the company, valued at $2,328,013.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Frontier Group Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ ULCC opened at $3.90 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $862.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 2.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.95. Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.19 and a 52-week high of $14.10.
Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $883.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $895.91 million. Frontier Group had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 1.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Frontier Group
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages recently weighed in on ULCC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Frontier Group from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Frontier Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $7.50 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Frontier Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Frontier Group from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Frontier Group from $5.50 to $5.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Frontier Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.27.
Frontier Group Company Profile
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc, a low-fare airline company, provides air transportation for passengers in United States and international destinations in the Americas. It offers its services through direct distribution channels, including its website, mobile app, and call center. Frontier Group Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.
