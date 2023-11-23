Fusion Capital LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Fusion Capital LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,125 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,130 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up 4.0% of Fusion Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Fusion Capital LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $7,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. now owns 7,370 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,510,000 after buying an additional 1,997 shares in the last quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 17,062 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,810,000 after buying an additional 2,299 shares in the last quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 2nd quarter worth $12,857,000. Jackson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 2nd quarter worth $44,683,000. Finally, Parcion Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 70,804 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $24,112,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Insider Transactions at Microsoft

In other news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 26,815 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.37, for a total value of $8,778,426.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 198,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,941,369.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 38,234 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.43, for a total value of $12,557,192.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 800,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $262,963,391.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 26,815 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.37, for a total value of $8,778,426.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 198,373 shares in the company, valued at $64,941,369.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MSFT. Argus increased their price target on Microsoft from $371.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $425.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $425.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Microsoft from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $388.06.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Microsoft

Microsoft Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of MSFT opened at $377.85 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $219.35 and a 12 month high of $379.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $338.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $333.22. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.58, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.88.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The software giant reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.34. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.79% and a net margin of 35.31%. The company had revenue of $56.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.35 earnings per share. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 15th. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 29.04%.

Microsoft Profile

(Free Report)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.