GameStop (NYSE:GME) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of GameStop (NYSE:GME – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Separately, Wedbush reduced their price objective on GameStop from $6.20 to $6.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 7th.

Get GameStop alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on GME

GameStop Stock Performance

GME stock opened at $12.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.23 and a beta of -0.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. GameStop has a 12-month low of $11.82 and a 12-month high of $27.87.

GameStop (NYSE:GME – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.11. GameStop had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a negative return on equity of 7.50%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.35) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that GameStop will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at GameStop

In other GameStop news, General Counsel Mark Haymond Robinson sold 11,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.48, for a total transaction of $185,233.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 69,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,073,955.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, General Counsel Mark Haymond Robinson sold 11,966 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.48, for a total value of $185,233.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 69,377 shares in the company, valued at $1,073,955.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence Cheng acquired 4,768 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.64 per share, for a total transaction of $84,107.52. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 53,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $950,019.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 16,872 shares of company stock worth $260,835. Insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of GameStop

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GME. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in GameStop by 304.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,163,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,235,000 after buying an additional 18,193,982 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GameStop by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,123,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,277,000 after acquiring an additional 145,855 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of GameStop by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,565,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,165,000 after acquiring an additional 311,487 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of GameStop by 4.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,774,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,536,000 after purchasing an additional 157,131 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GameStop by 11.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,316,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,131,000 after purchasing an additional 243,608 shares during the last quarter. 39.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GameStop Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GameStop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GameStop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.