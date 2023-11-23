Gartner (NYSE:IT) Reaches New 12-Month High at $429.88

Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $429.88 and last traded at $427.74, with a volume of 18310 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $424.58.

IT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Gartner from $366.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Gartner from $352.00 to $346.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gartner presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $363.20.

The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.83, a PEG ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $363.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $350.44.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.60. Gartner had a return on equity of 206.71% and a net margin of 15.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gartner declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Friday, November 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to purchase up to 1.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, EVP Akhil Jain sold 100 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.56, for a total value of $40,056.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,311 shares in the company, valued at $1,326,254.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Gartner news, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 35,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.13, for a total value of $14,045,290.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,145,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $452,707,948.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Akhil Jain sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.56, for a total transaction of $40,056.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,311 shares in the company, valued at $1,326,254.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 90,140 shares of company stock valued at $35,420,368. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Gartner by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,198,161 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,736,085,000 after acquiring an additional 102,709 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Gartner by 2.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,394,140 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,083,019,000 after purchasing an additional 165,046 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Gartner by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,593,426 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,170,630,000 after purchasing an additional 113,978 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Gartner by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,132,949 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,097,503,000 after purchasing an additional 60,810 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Gartner by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,157,075 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $741,193,000 after purchasing an additional 95,040 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

